New Construction in Grassland Estates IV Subdivision. This new subdivision offers excellent views, a great location just minutes Helena for shopping and commuting. The subdivision has community water, sewer, and paved roads. This 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom home with additional home office is 1,758 square feet with 9 ft ceilings, GE slate color fingerprint resistant appliances, white cabinets, natural stone countertops, vinyl plank flooring, and a custom fireplace. The master suite boats a beautiful custom tile shower, large walk-in closet, double sinks, white cabinets, natural stone countertops. The 3-car garage offers extra parking and storage. The exterior of the house is white with black trim, hardy plank siding, cultured stone accent, black shingles, and black garage doors. (continued)...
3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $569,000
