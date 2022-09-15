New Construction in Grassland Estates IV Subdivision. This new subdivision offers excellent views, a great location just minutes Helena for shopping and commuting. The subdivision has community water, sewer, and paved roads. This 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom home with additional home office is 1,758 square feet with 9 ft ceilings, GE slate color fingerprint resistant appliances, white cabinets, natural stone countertops, vinyl plank flooring, and a custom fireplace. The master suite boats a beautiful custom tile shower, large walk-in closet, double sinks, white cabinets, natural stone countertops. The OVERSIZED 3-car garage offers extra parking and an area for a work bench and extra storage. (continued)
3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $564,000
