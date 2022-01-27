3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $550,000

Don't miss your opportunity to own this ARCHITECTURAL BEAUTY in Helena's coveted Mansion District. Historic 1880's brick home was built just before Montana became a state. The magnificent character inside and out include a wide staircase, classic woodwork & trim, original hardware, wood floors, & numerous built in cabinets. Spacious bedrooms with lots of storage and a large unfinished attic. Newer exterior paint makes the moulding and architectural details pop. The fenced back yard leads to a detached garage with a side alley entrance. The lot has mature landscaping and underground sprinklers. Easy access to Mount Helena trailhead, Hawthorne School, and the Civic/Downtown amenities including area shops & restaurants.