Nothing compares to this little mountain modern beauty tucked in an idyllic woodland oasis just 3 miles from Canyon Ferry Lake & 12 miles from Historic downtown Helena. Built in 2019, you'll recognize the stout Pierce & Assoc construction immediately. Interior finishes were expertly curated & finessed by the original owner, perfected by the current owner, & remain in pristine like-new condition today. Hand stained & custom-finished circle-sawn flooring throughout main level creates an artistic, 'rustic-yet-refined' warmth & contributes to the beautiful, organic balance of natural light & minimalist, contemporary style. A wall of windows in the great room invites the outdoors-in and truly creates the most welcoming authentic Montana aura. Kitchen features granite tops, upgraded appliances, butcher block island, great lighting, farm sink, & pantry. Main level primary suite w/soaker tub, glass shower, & walk-in closet. Deck, new hardy siding, garage; 4 acres; simply relax & ENJOY!