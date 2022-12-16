3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $550,000

Only 15 minutes from Helena you can be relaxing and overlooking the Helena Valley in this 1850 sq ft 3 bed, 2 bath single level home in Emerald Ridge Subdivision. Just a couple minutes from Fox Ridge Golf Course or Hauser Lake. This open floor plan boasts a massive kitchen and plenty of room for entertaining. There is even a built in dog door with its own private deck leading out to the fenced in back yard. The best of all worlds with paved roads, fiber optic internet, natural gas, great views and wildlife! You will have deer, antelope and fox to watch right from your house. Call Cody Bahny at 406-449-7844 or your real estate professional.