Tucked at the base of the South Hills you will find this GRAND home ready for a new owner. You can not beat this location or the views. With tongue and groove ceilings, a large lofted suite, open kitchen/dining combo, additional sunken living room, sun room, private deck/backyard & so much more this is a MUST SEE! Schedule a showing today with your Real Estate Professional, this won't last long.
3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $549,900
