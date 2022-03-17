Beautiful, single level home in highly desirable neighborhood is ready for you! Very well cared for home has 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, open concept living/dining/kitchen & central A/C. Gorgeous hardwood flooring in main area and owner's bedroom w/carpet in the other bedrooms. In winter, warm up at the fireplace while enjoying the view. In summer, invite friends/family over for a bbq on the large deck. The fenced backyard has plenty of room for your fur babies & space for a garden. The 2-car attached garage has ample space for parking your vehicles. Additional parking space for toys. This location is perfect for shopping, dining and taking advantage of all that Helena has to offer! Contact Sandra Kokoruda at 406-459-0107 or your real estate professional today.
3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $549,900
