 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $549,900

3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $549,900

The cutest house on the block! This modern farmhouse is situated on 2.5 acres surrounded by views and only minutes from town, in a brand new quaint subdivision. This floorplan is well appointed with ample space for entertaining. The master suite is oversized and includes a tile walk in shower. Amenities include quartz countertops, tile entry, tile master shower walls, custom cabinetry, shiplap accents. The color palette is tastefully done in neutral, modern colors. Completion will be late September 2022. Photos are not of actual home but of the same floorplan. Listing agent related to seller.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News