The cutest house on the block! This modern farmhouse is situated on 2.5 acres surrounded by views and only minutes from town, in a brand new quaint subdivision. This floorplan is well appointed with ample space for entertaining. The master suite is oversized and includes a tile walk in shower. Amenities include quartz countertops, tile entry, tile master shower walls, custom cabinetry, shiplap accents. The color palette is tastefully done in neutral, modern colors. Completion will be late September 2022. Photos are not of actual home but of the same floorplan. Listing agent related to seller.
3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $549,900
