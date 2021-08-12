Helena's Finest Barndominium! Featured in the Parade of Homes, this unique and stunning home offers views for days, acreage to enjoy or expand on, and an inspired home built around practicality and comfort. This modern, open concept 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home has a cool vibe with exposed ducts and concrete floors. At the same time, you'll enjoy the finest amenities including granite countertops, top-of-the-line appliances, gas fireplace, beautiful tile work, central vac, and radiant floor heating. The main bedroom suite has its own deck to take in the amazing views as well as an oversized shower and a huge walk-in closet. The upper room, the one with the fireplace, is flexible space! Enjoy a hidden lookout and a loft, too. The highlight is easily the 1600 sf garage/
3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $549,000
