Welcome to this stunning one-level Sierra Custom Homes Build in Mountain Meadows, where pride of ownership shines inside and out. Impeccable landscaping and a thoughtful house design create a bright and open 1,951 sq. ft haven. With numerous upgraded features inside and out, including a welcoming full covered patio this move-in ready gem offers the best of modern living & cozy home feels. Enjoy community outdoor spaces, easy access to Helena and East Helena, and Montana's finest recreation. Schedule your showing today and make this wonderful house your home.