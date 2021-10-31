Open concept living with vaulted ceilings, timber accents and main level living. Not every owner leaves a property better than they found it, but a truer statement could not be said for 7580 Kingpost. With the addition of a 25 panel solar system by Solar Montana, the electric bill is $4.13 every month! Smart heat pump water heater and professional landscaping. You won't have to do anything except unpack your boxes! Frontier built home in a great location, close to schools, shopping and Bob's Valley Market. A quick jaunt to town on the interstate or head out Lincoln Rd to the ski hill. There are so many conveniences about this location. This home on a fully fenced half acre is ready for you. We are even including the washer and dryer! Schedule your showing today!
3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $545,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A 51-year-old Helena man rescued from a cliff on Monday has been charged with possession of methamphetamine, authorities said.
Montana has again risen to the top tier of COVID infections, hospitalizations, and general fussing that “you can’t tell me what to do."
The state Legislature's special counsel is investigating the incident.
A 23-year-old Helena woman has been charged in three different cases with multiple felonies, including the in-custody rape of an inmate.
East Helena man accused of credit card fraud
The Helena Fire Department, Lewis and Clark County Search and Rescue and St. Peter's Emergency Medical Services spent Monday morning on the si…
The House Speaker and Senate President of the Montana Legislature on Monday set in motion an investigation into the state Attorney General's dispute with St. Peter's Health in Helena.
The Helena City Commission could bring back a proposal to dedicate two streets within the Capital Hill Mall redevelopment site as public right…
Special counsel Abra Belke requested the Attorney General's Office turnover the requested by Nov. 5.
The Lewis and Clark County Detention Center saw its second suicide attempt by an inmate in a little more than a month Sunday evening.