Welcome to this cozy lake property. Many memories to be made at this well-maintained cabin on Canyon Ferry lake. This quaint log home has 2 bedrooms plus 1 nonconforming bedroom. Mature apple trees and fenced backyard. Sizable shed to hold all your toys and tools. Plenty of room on the deck for meals, games and stargazing. Serene Little Hellgate Bay just out your door. Call Marta Bertoglio at (406)438-1772 or your real estate professional.
3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $540,000
