 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $539,900

3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $539,900

Blue Cloud Subdivision on Creekside Lane with park access in front of home and an additional park within walking distance to the east of this home. This home sits up on a slight hill with some of the best views in the neighborhood. Living room has solar passive sunlight the not only helps keep your home warm during the winter but also brings in such natural light through the large living room windows. Also 2 decks to take in the morning light as well. The multi-levels allow for several activities to go on at one time, not to disturb the others especially in the lower level family room. There are 3 bedroom, 2 bath with an office area on upper level and another specific office on the middle level of the quad-level home with a 2 car garage.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

FWP: Aerial hunting of wolves legal in Montana

FWP: Aerial hunting of wolves legal in Montana

Hunting wolves from aircraft is legal under state law in Montana, wildlife officials said in state District Court Thursday, asserting that a previous prohibition included in hunting regulations was an error.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News