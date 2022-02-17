3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $539,900

Blue Cloud Subdivision on Creekside Lane with park access in front of home and an additional park within walking distance to the east of this home. This home sits up on a slight hill with some of the best views in the neighborhood. Living room has solar passive sunlight the not only helps keep your home warm during the winter but also brings in such natural light through the large living room windows. Also 2 decks to take in the morning light as well. The multi-levels allow for several activities to go on at one time, not to disturb the others especially in the lower level family room. There are 3 bedroom, 2 bath with an office area on upper level and another specific office on the middle level of the quad-level home with a 2 car garage.