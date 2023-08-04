Beautiful ranch style home with a partially finished walkout basement, on a corner lot in the popular Mountain View Meadows subdivision. The kitchen boasts a gas stove, tasteful granite countertops and cabinetry, a large island as well as a dining area. Enjoy the decorative rock gas fireplace in the living room for those cold winter nights. The main floor has 3 bedrooms, two bathrooms and main floor laundry. The walkout basement has already been partially finished with a family room and the plumbing is roughed in with enough room to add 2 more bedrooms, a bathroom and still have storage space leftover. Take advantage of these summer days with three covered spaces to choose from- front porch, deck off of the kitchen, or the lower level patio. The park, with tennis courts, playground, dog park, basketball court and covered pavilion is just a short walk away! Call Shawna Korth at 720-273-6390 or your real estate professional.