New construction in Mountain View Meadows right across from the 5 acre city park by Sierra Custom Homes. 3 bed 2.5 bath with a bonus room. 3 Car garage. Call your Real Estate Professional for a tour today.( Photos are of same model, different home)
3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $539,900
