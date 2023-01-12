 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
contributed

3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $529,000

3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $529,000

Executive style home in Mountain View Meadows on the park. Open concept with granite, tile, stainless and so much more. The owners moved in and started a $75,000 remodel. New paint, carpet, lighting, Hunter Douglas window treatments, fencing, lighting, custom closet packs, Security cameras. They enclosed the covered patio with a Pella slider for added flex space to mention a few of the updated. Call for a tour.

View More

This content was contributed by a user of the site. If you believe this content may be in violation of the terms of use, you may report it.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News