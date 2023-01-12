New Construction in Mountain View Meadows by Sierra Custom Homes. Located behind the new Blue Cross Blue Shield. Open Floor plan. Granite and stainless gourmet kitchen. Engineered hardwood and tile floors. Located not to far from the 5 acre city park with miles of paved walking trails to explore. Call for a tour.
3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $529,000
