3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $525,000

Move in ready!! The cutest house on the block! This modern farmhouse is single level & situated on 2.5 acres surrounded by views and only minutes from town, in a brand new quaint subdivision. This floorplan is well appointed with ample space for entertaining. The master suite is oversized and includes a tile walk in shower. Amenities include quartz countertops, AC, gas range, tile entry, tile master shower walls, custom cabinetry, shiplap accents. The color palette is tastefully done in neutral, modern colors. Listing agent related to seller.