Move in ready!! The cutest house on the block! This modern farmhouse is single level & situated on 2.5 acres surrounded by views and only minutes from town, in a brand new quaint subdivision. This floorplan is well appointed with ample space for entertaining. The master suite is oversized and includes a tile walk in shower. Amenities include quartz countertops, AC, gas range, tile entry, tile master shower walls, custom cabinetry, shiplap accents. The color palette is tastefully done in neutral, modern colors. Listing agent related to seller.
3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $525,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
'High Noon' for health care in Helena? St. Peter's CEO warns of 'out-of-town' providers; Benefis says it is bringing new options
St. Peter's Health CEO touts accomplishments, warns of out-of-town providers. Benefis leader says they will bring new services to town and are already serving Helena.
Republican Ryan Zinke beat Democratic challenger Monica Tranel, a Missoula lawyer, with 50% of the vote to Tranel's 46%
Incumbents in three Lewis and Clark County races took a wide lead over their challengers in early results updated Wednesday morning.
Check back throughout the evening Tuesday for the latest election results.
Helena's environmental regulation pretreatment manager said temporarily elevated levels of haloacetic acids do not pose a risk to residents.
Gusts of wind nearly topping 70 mph swept through the Helena Valley on Saturday taking with them numerous trees and power lines.
Montana Republicans appeared to have a lock on a supermajority in the state Legislature by Wednesday.
A 29-year-old Helena man is being charged with felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs and misdemeanor criminal possession of drug parap…
There were 216,415 votes cast against the referendum compared to 198,439 for it by Wednesday afternoon.
The operation started on Wednesday and stretched late into Thursday evening.