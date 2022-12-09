Brand new build by JCH Construction and Development! Welcome to 4366 Diamond Drive, located on 1.23 acres in the Emerald Ridge Subdivision. Standing at 1676 square feet with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, this home is perfect for everybody. Quartz countertops, forced-air heat, walk-in tile shower and flooring in master en-suite bathroom, and even a 3-car garage that stands at 877 square feet. Enjoy the spacious feel in the great room with vaulted ceilings. Bring your toys as there is plenty of space for RVs, boats, and 5th Wheel. There is even opportunity for expansion to build your dream shop! Contact Nick Garcia at 406-431-9397, or your real estate professional.
3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $525,000
