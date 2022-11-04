PREFERRED LENDER INCENTIVES! Rare new construction in Helena City Limits! Welcome home to 2105 Choteau Street beautifully constructed by Nistler Construction and Enterprises LLC. Amazing views of Mount Helena and close to Kessler Elementary and C.R. Anderson Middle School, this home has it all! This 1880-square foot home features 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. If that wasn't enough, this home comes equipped with both forced-air heat and central A/C cooling, quartz countertops, and Frigidaire appliances. Call Nick Garcia at 406-431-9397 or your real estate professional.
3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $525,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A 36-year-old Helena woman has been charged with criminal child endangerment.
Loyal customers bid farewell to beloved Helena restaurant Saigon Alley on Saturday.
Helena's animal control officers say the city's deer population has about doubled in the past year.
A 29-year-old Helena man is being charged with felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs and misdemeanor criminal possession of drug parap…
A 32-year-old man from East Helena is being charged with felony aggravated burglary, felony stalking and misdemeanor violation of no-contact o…
It took about 29 hours this year for all tickets for the Montana Millionaire game to be sold.
Lewis and Clark County commissioners have been asked to commit to joining the Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority, a move they have put off for years over some concerns.
The Diocese of Helena said Monday it has received an accusation of abuse of a minor in 2001 against Father Kevin Christofferson.
A Washington, D.C. PAC's entry into a Lewis and Clark County race is unwanted by both candidates.
The Helena Area Habitat for Humanity ReStore is getting a new home in the former Sears building.