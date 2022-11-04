 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $525,000

3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $525,000

PREFERRED LENDER INCENTIVES! Rare new construction in Helena City Limits! Welcome home to 2105 Choteau Street beautifully constructed by Nistler Construction and Enterprises LLC. Amazing views of Mount Helena and close to Kessler Elementary and C.R. Anderson Middle School, this home has it all! This 1880-square foot home features 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. If that wasn't enough, this home comes equipped with both forced-air heat and central A/C cooling, quartz countertops, and Frigidaire appliances. Call Nick Garcia at 406-431-9397 or your real estate professional.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News