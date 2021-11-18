 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $525,000

Be home just in time for the Holidays. Hard to find townhome on Foxridge Golf Course with main level living. Master ensuite and laundry upstairs with lots of extra room downstairs, which includes nice living space with cork floors and an exit to lower patio area. Two additional bedrooms located downstairs, one with walk in closet. Gorgeous full bath with walk in shower. Imagine watching the storms roll in from the wrap around deck or witness the amazing sunsets with the golf course in the back drop. New windows and on-demand hot water are a few of the upgrades. Don't wait - this won't last long. Call Kathleen Coleman at 406-461-8575, or your real estate professional.

