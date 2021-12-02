Open concept living with vaulted ceilings, timber accents and main level living. Not every owner leaves a property better than they found it, but a truer statement could not be said for 7580 Kingpost. With the addition of a 25 panel solar system by Solar Montana, the electric bill is $4.13 every month! Smart heat pump water heater and professional landscaping. You won't have to do anything except unpack your boxes! Frontier built home in a great location, close to schools, shopping and Bob's Valley Market. A quick jaunt to town on the interstate or head out Lincoln Rd to the ski hill. There are so many conveniences about this location. This home on a fully fenced half acre is ready for you. We are even including the washer and dryer! Schedule your showing today!
3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $525,000
