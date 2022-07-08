 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $524,900

Sitting on a 1.01-acre lot, with beautiful views, this single-level home is ready for you! With 3 bedrooms, 2-full bathrooms, and a home office or bonus room, you'll enjoy an open floor plan with a spacious feel! The big picture windows allow for great natural light and amazing views! The master bedroom suite offers double vanities, granite countertops, a soaker tub, and a large walk-in closet! Lots to brag about with vaulted ceilings, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, on-demand tankless hot water heater, exposed aggregate patio and sidewalk, Low-E windows throughout, top-down/bottom-up cellular shades, Ecobee Thermostat and Vivint Security system installed.

