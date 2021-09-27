A GREAT PLACE TO CALL HOME! 2062 Scott Drive, Helena, Montana. If you are looking for a quality built condominium, you may have just found the answer to your dreams! This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath, ranch style home with walk-out lower level is loaded with amenities and reflects pride of ownership throughout. The main floor boasts all on one level living and a covered deck ideal for relaxation or entertaining guests. The unprecedented views are breath taking! The walk out lower level has 2 nice sized additional bedrooms plus a full bathroom, and lots of extra storage. There is even a large 2 car attached garage. Call Bruce Swinney, Broker, 406-431-1508 or your professional real estate agent for your private viewing.
3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $519,999
