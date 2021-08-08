 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $519,500

Attention to detail and love of this home has turned this single-level rancher into a sanctuary. Nestled on a quiet street, the atmosphere when you walk in the door is that of calm and comfort. Updated throughout, the property boasts newer fixtures, cabinets, solid surface countertops, flooring, paint, on demand hot water and fireplace to name a few. From this home you can be to shopping, dining, parks, downtown or the airport in a matter of minutes. The spacious, open kitchen walks out into your own private oasis! Fully fenced, large patio, greenhouse/she-shed, and a lush lawn with an underground sprinkler system/irrigation line for all the gorgeous flowers, trees, and bushes. Call June Trevor 406-202-5848, or your real estate professional.

