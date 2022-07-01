 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $509,900

This newly constructed house will be completed near the end of July. It is a 3 bed 2 bath house on .46 acres. It has a large 3 car garage which is insulated, sheet rocked, and fire taped. The house has granite countertops, shaker style cabinets, open floor plan with a cement patio off the dining area. The laminate flooring is water resistant and two linen closets are installed for your convenience. This beautiful home is near a school as well as a grocery and hardware store. There is also a bank nearby. The house has a paved drive. There are numerous recreational opportunities to enjoy just a short drive from you front door. The materials used in this house are designed to keep your maintenance to a minimum. Value and convenience are ready to be enjoyed with this listing.

