 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $505,000

3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $505,000

3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $505,000

You will want to sit on the covered front porch and enjoy the views of Helena Valley, including Lake Helena everyday. This newer home has plenty of room to stretch out and sits on 4 acres. This convenient layout with vaulted ceilings features upgraded hardwood doors and trim, ceramic tile in kitchen, dining, laundry and bathrooms. A tranquil view out each window, ample large closets and kitchen with soft close cabinets. A portion of the yard has under ground sprinkler system. Call Patti Dess at 406-202-2085 or your real estate professional.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News