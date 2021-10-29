3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $505,000

You will want to sit on the covered front porch and enjoy the views of Helena Valley, including Lake Helena everyday. This newer home has plenty of room to stretch out and sits on 4 acres. This convenient layout with vaulted ceilings features upgraded hardwood doors and trim, ceramic tile in kitchen, dining, laundry and bathrooms. A tranquil view out each window, ample large closets and kitchen with soft close cabinets. A portion of the yard has under ground sprinkler system. Call Patti Dess at 406-202-2085 or your real estate professional.