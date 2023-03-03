Prepare to be amazed at the turnkey nature of this property! The nearly-new 3 bedroom has a fantastic layout inside with neutral colors. You'll find granite and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, with pullouts to help with your organizing. The bathrooms have tile upgrades in the showers, granite counters and double vanities. The sliding glass door leads to an outside living area fit for entertaining! Nights around the fire pit are idyllic on the large concrete patio adjoining a fenced backyard with large lawn and concrete curbing. A storage shed, TV antenna and sealed blacktop driveway complete the picture. You can walk to Jim Darcy Elementary and have easy access to I-15. What's not to love!? Listed by Julie Lamb-Heller.
3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $500,000
