Brand new construction in Helena City limits! Welcome to this beautifully constructed, bi-level home just minutes from Kessler Elementary, C.R. Anderson, and the Mount Helena Trail system! Not to mention just a quick 5 minute drive to Carroll College and downtown Helena. Standing at 1880 square feet with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, enjoy a fully turn-key home that is move-in ready. Finished with quartz countertops, Frigidaire appliances, luxury vinyl flooring, central A/C, and gas forced-air this home has it all. Enjoy amazing views of Mount Helena from the master bedroom which also has a walk-in tile shower and double vanities in the en-suite bathroom. Worried about financing? Ask how you can save money with the preferred lender incentives offered for this home!
3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $499,999
