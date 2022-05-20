Your almost new home awaits! Located in the Helena Valley on over 4 acres, this 2020 build features three bedrooms and an office on the second level, 2.5 baths, open great room/dining/kitchen with stainless appliances and beautiful countertops. Finishes include neutral color palette throughout! Large South facing windows for gorgeous light and views with automatic blinds. Room for a future shop or your four legged friends. The road will be graded prior to closing! Call Heather Lay at (406) 431-1571 or your real estate professional.
3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $499,999
