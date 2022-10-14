3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $499,000

This Nob Hill condominium was built in 2017 and still feels brand new! Trail access right out the front door leads to the city trails of Nob Hill Loop. While enjoying coffee on the front porch, you have views of the Elkhorn Mountains and Mount Baldy. Your secluded back patio features views of Mount Ascension. Through the open entryway, the interior features an open floor plan including the large kitchen, dining, half bath, and primary living area with a gas fireplace. This particular condo unit is the only one with a view of Mount Helena from the dining room window. The primary bedroom is located on the main level with two closets and a large bathroom with a double sink vanity. Downstairs you'll find extra storage, an oversized den, a full bathroom, and two bedrooms that have hardly been l