3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $499,000

New Construction in Grassland Estates IV Subdivision. This new subdivision offers excellent views, a great location just minutes Helena for shopping and commuting. The subdivision has community water, sewer, and paved roads. This 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom home with additional home office is 1,758 square feet with 9 ft ceilings, GE slate color fingerprint resistant appliances, white cabinets, natural stone countertops, vinyl plank flooring, and a custom fireplace. The master suite boasts a beautiful custom tile shower, large walk-in closet, double sinks, white cabinets, natural stone countertops. ADDED BUYER BONUS - LANDSCAPING of Sod, Sprinkler System & some Curbing in front & back yards!!!! (continued)