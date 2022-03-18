 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $498,000

Stunning single-level home with beautiful finishes throughout! This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home has a wonderful layout. It features a spacious master suite, large kitchen with stainless steel appliances. You'll love the flex space, perfect for an office, exercise room, etc. Attached triple car garage, fully fenced yard complete with underground sprinklers, landscaping and air conditioning! Conveniently located minutes from the interstate. Call Molly Holahan at 406-431-8895, or your real estate professional.

