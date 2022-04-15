 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $495,000

3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $495,000

Like new home in The Uplands at Mountain View Meadows. You'll love the open floor plan, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and tile work in this beautiful home. Curl up with a good book in front of the fireplace on Montana's cold wintry months. Then in the warmer months, enjoy a bbq on the patio with family and friends. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is the perfect size with 1939 square feet overall. Quality construction by Sierra Custom Homes. Call Sandra Kokoruda at 406-459-0107 or your real estate professional to schedule a showing today.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News