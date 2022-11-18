This gorgeous single level farmhouse built by NCD is located 3 minutes from town in a brand new subdivision with views & farmland surrounding. This 3 bed 2 bath home has an ideal floorpan that includes a separate master suite wing that is HUGE, open living space & plenty of room to entertain. The cutest details you will find! Bright modern color palette includes white cabinetry, barn doors & farmhouse accents. Expected completion by Christmas 2022. Model home of exact floorplan available to see. Listing agent related to seller.
3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $494,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A 31-year-old East Helena man was arrested on suspicion of raping a woman in the bathroom of a bar in the Helena Valley.
The Fort Harrison VA Medical Center has been secured after someone died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound at the Helena facility around 7:30 a.m. Thursday, officials reported.
Old Salt Co-op plans to expand into Bert & Ernie's on Last Chance Gulch and open a butcher shop, bar and restaurant serving up locally produced meat.
A judge stopped short of agreeing with two environmental groups seeking a complete halt to hunting and trapping wolves in Montana.
The Montana Supreme Court on Wednesday sided with a state district court’s decision to not block a state law prohibiting vaccine mandates in most workplaces.
Police have identified the four University of Idaho students who were found dead in a home near the Moscow, Idaho campus on Sunday.
Actor Kevin Costner hosts a four-part series on Yellowstone National Park that begins airing on Sunday.
The association's board of trustees made the announcement Friday and it was effective that day, according to a spokesperson.
Lawmakers gathered in Helena on Wednesday to elect leadership.
Dalton Robert Shaw was charged with a felony count of driving under the influence and misdemeanor counts of obstructing a peace officer, trave…