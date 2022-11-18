 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $494,900

This gorgeous single level farmhouse built by NCD is located 3 minutes from town in a brand new subdivision with views & farmland surrounding. This 3 bed 2 bath home has an ideal floorpan that includes a separate master suite wing that is HUGE, open living space & plenty of room to entertain. The cutest details you will find! Bright modern color palette includes white cabinetry, barn doors & farmhouse accents. Expected completion by Christmas 2022. Model home of exact floorplan available to see. Listing agent related to seller.

