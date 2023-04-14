NEW CONSTRUCTION! Finished 3 BD / 2 BA condo in Mountain View Meadows subdivision. With 1,845 sq. ft. this single-level condo features vaulted ceilings, granite countertops, beautiful laminate flooring, tiled baths and laundry, a walk-in tiled shower, large pantry, soft-close cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and a dedicated dining space. Zero barrier entrances (no steps) and an attached 2-car garage. Everything you need to enjoy a comfortable, convenient lifestyle! And did I mention unobstructed mountain views from the rear covered deck?! The low $150/ month condo fee includes exterior insurance and maintenance, sidewalk and private street snow removal, and landscape and lawn care. Landscaping is scheduled to be installed late spring.
3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $489,900
