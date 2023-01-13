 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $489,900

3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $489,900

Beautiful new construction in Mountain View Meadows. By award winning Sierra Custom Homes. Located across from the 5 acre city park.Home features 3 bedrooms 2 full bathrooms and a bonus room above the garage. Granite, stainless kitchen. Near completion.House will be Painted in the Spring. Home owners choose color.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News