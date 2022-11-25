3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $476,000

New Construction in Grassland Estates IV Subdivision. This new subdivision offers excellent views, a great location just minutes Helena for shopping and commuting. The subdivision has community water, sewer, and paved roads. This 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom home is 1,610 square feet, appliances, custom cabinets, granite countertops, vinyl plank flooring, and a custom fireplace. The master suite boasts a large walk-in closet, double sinks, custom cabinets, and granite countertops. ADDED BUYER BONUS - LANDSCAPING of sod, sprinkler system & some curbing in front & back yards!!!! The attached finished 2-car garage offers ample parking and storage. HOA Fees of $95.00 per month includes water, sewer, and common area/parks. The home is projected to be complete in the Spring of 2023.