Check out this great three bed, two bath single level home on approximately half an acre only minutes from town. Enjoy the Covered Front Porch. Home boasts an open living concept, Large Bedrooms, New granite/Marble Kitchen Counters, Large Fenced Back Yard , UG Sprinklers, parking space for toys and a Covered back deck with a hot tub!
3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $475,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A 36-year-old Helena man was arrested on suspicion of raping a child younger than 12.
Gov. Greg Gianforte shot a mountain lion while hunting on national forest in the Paradise Valley late last year, a legal hunt which drew natio…
The lawsuit also seeks to have the law struck down as unconstitutional, an argument that is still playing out at the district court level.
Helena Public Schools officials are reconsidering portions of a new pay matrix that raised the minimum salaries of some administrative positio…
A jury has found a Helena man guilty of raping and sexually assaulting children.
A Helena man was sentenced to five years in prison after pleading guilty to possession of child pornography.
The Smith River is Montana’s only river requiring a permit to float.
Two nonprofit organizations advocating for motorized access to public land have filed a lawsuit in federal court challenging the U.S. Forest S…
McMahon, 57, describes his judicial philosophy as being a "strict constructionist," one who eyes the exact language of the law when deciding a motion or case.
U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale was one of only three U.S. House members to vote against supporting the people of Ukraine on Wednesday.