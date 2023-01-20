 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $475,000

3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $475,000

Exceptional quality and design!This newer single level living home is move in ready! It is a 3 bed/2 bath house with a tasteful primary bedroom suite. The open kitchen, dining and living room floor plan concept captures solar gain and views of Mount Helena. Quality finishes and fixtures make you feel at ease and comfortable. There's an over-sized 2 car garage with room for storage and a separate mud room/laundry/storage room. The landscaping is designed for minimal maintenance and complete with an underground sprinkler system.Contact Greg Zeller at 406-439-2939 or your real estate professional.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News