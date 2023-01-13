Right across from The park in Mountain View Meadows sits this newly constructed home by Sierra Custom Homes. 3 bed 2 bath. Open floor plan with granite, tile, Stainless appliances. Double car garage. Miles of paved walking paths. Call your Real Estate professional today for a tour.
3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $469,900
