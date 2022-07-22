3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $469,900

This beautifully designed 3BD/2BA single-level condo has a 1687 SF floorplan offering the feel of a single-family home with the convenience of a condo lifestyle. Allupscale finishes from granite countertops and soft-close cabinet throughout to tiled baths, stainless steel appliances and tray ceilings in the great room and owners' suite. Amenities such as a raised breakfast bar, walk-in pantry and laundry with cabinets and sink make this condo a real stand-out. Thishome features an inviting, covered front porch separated from the neighboring condo by a large 2-car garage and a covered rear deck with stunning views of the Elkhorn and Big Belt mountains. This is a must see across the street from the Aspen Park neighborhood at Mountain View Meadows. Estimated Completion: Sept 27th, 202