NEW CONSTRUCTION | 1687 Sq. FT. Single-Level Condo | Beautiful open floorplan with amazing views and lots of natural light. The spacious kitchen features quartz countertops, pale gray soft close cabinets, pantry, raised breakfast bar, garbage disposal and stainless-steel appliances. You’ll love the tray ceilings in the great room and owners’ suite and the gorgeous walk-in tiled shower. Other standout features include a sink and cabinets in the laundry room and a large covered outdoor deck. The condo includes AC and an attached 2-car garage with easy access to utilities and the 2.5-mile paved Fun & Fitness Bike/Ped Trail that connects Highway 282 to Highway 12. With the feel of an upscale single-family home, this 3BD/2BA condo will wow you with spacious comfort. Low $165 a month condo fees cover exterior building insurance and upkeep, landscape maintenance, private street and sidewalk snow removal and contributions to common amenities.