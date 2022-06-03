3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $469,900

2865 Janet Rankin rd is a one-of-a-kind gem with custom features inside. This Casteel Construction built home has everything you want in a single level home. Three bedrooms two baths, Force air heat/AC, home humidifier and two car attached garage. With a fenced yard, perfect patio, and underground speakers, this home offers amazing comfort inside and out. Master bedroom has an en-suite along with built-in shelves inside the walk-in closet. When you want to close the blinds to watch a movie on your custom surround sound, that is just a voice commend away with smart window coverings installed. Call Sassion/Luke at 438-438-7882, or your real estate professional.