If you're looking to purchase a home with 3-bedrooms, 2-bathrooms and single-level living with a garage, look no further—this house is a true gem! Storage won't be an issue with the abundance of closet space and the large three-car garage tucked away behind the house. The well-designed interior features large rooms with tall ceilings, an open living concept, and granite countertops throughout, even in the laundry room, conveniently situated just off the garage. Nestled in Mountain Meadows, just around the corner from the neighborhood park, the property is further enhanced by a vinyl privacy fence enclosing a beautifully landscaped yard with underground sprinklers. This house is move-in-ready and sure to impress. Don't miss out on the opportunity to make this house your home. Act quickly, as homes like this one tend to sell fast!