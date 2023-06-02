Welcome to this 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home nestled in the picturesque Mountain View Meadows. With over 3,000 square feet, including a full basement ready for your customization, this residence offers endless possibilities. The basement is plumbed for a third bathroom and a second laundry room or kitchenette. There is also space for two additional bedrooms and an additional living area, offering the opportunity to tailor the house to your unique needs. The property boasts a large fenced yard and a paved patio conveniently located off the dining room. From the front rooms and adorable front porch, you'll enjoy views of the community park. The single-level layout ensures ease of living, while the primary bedroom includes an attached bath and a spacious walk-in closet. This home has been designed with accessibility in mind, featuring wide doorways and a ramp in the garage. Don't miss this exceptional opportunity! Call Breena Buettner at 406-202-8002 or your real estate professional.