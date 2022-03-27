3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $455,000

10 acre country farm! No known covenants. 3 bdrm /2 bath manufactured home has newly upgraded primary bedroom en suite bathroom. Looking for a home with space for your animals? This is it. Yard is fenced for pets. Entire property is fenced and cross-fenced for large animals. Garage? Yes that too! Oversized double garage, additional outbuilding for storage of wood and lawn mowers etc. Just a short walk to the back pasture to a large barn set up for horses with corrals.The barn has office with double glass-paned doors to the back pasture. Another small building contains a feed room and tack room. Located in Helena's north valley, views forever of Helena city lights and mountains all around. Call Angie Enger (406)438-3522, or your real estate professional! Showings begin 3/28