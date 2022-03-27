10 acre country farm! No known covenants. 3 bdrm /2 bath manufactured home has newly upgraded primary bedroom en suite bathroom. Looking for a home with space for your animals? This is it. Yard is fenced for pets. Entire property is fenced and cross-fenced for large animals. Garage? Yes that too! Oversized double garage, additional outbuilding for storage of wood and lawn mowers etc. Just a short walk to the back pasture to a large barn set up for horses with corrals.The barn has office with double glass-paned doors to the back pasture. Another small building contains a feed room and tack room. Located in Helena's north valley, views forever of Helena city lights and mountains all around. Call Angie Enger (406)438-3522, or your real estate professional! Showings begin 3/28
3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $455,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Actor Mark Wahlberg will be coming to Helena on April 4 to promote his new movie and special screening of “Father Stu,” based on the story of …
“This is a great victory for the rule of law, border security and public safety across the country,” Montana AG Austin Knudsen said in a press release.
A Helena man who admitted to lying in a scheme to receive more than $400,000 in Paycheck Protection Program loans for coronavirus relief aid a…
Rachel Harlow-Schalk said she resigned as Helena’s city manager because she believes the city’s governing body was requiring her to violate th…
More than 200 people participated in a rally protesting federal COVID-19 health orders Saturday outside the Montana state Capitol in Helena.
A fire that destroyed a four-unit apartment complex in East Helena last Thursday was started by a cigarette butt in a flower pot, officials ar…
Rachel Harlow-Schalk said she resigned from the position after the city denied her request for a new employment contract.
Three boats carrying invasive zebra or quagga mussels were discovered at a Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks inspection station near Anaconda.
A mountain lion spotted near Helena Monday was killed and removed after officials determined it had made its home in the area.
The Helena City Commission approved the use of $175,000 for the demolition of the long-shuttered Memorial Park Apartments to make room for a n…