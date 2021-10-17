Horse property, shop, AND 5-acres, what more could you want? Horses allowed and set up with a lean-to barn and tack room. Garage is set up for an office space and shop work. Fenced back yard, hay storage area, and dog kennel. This home is perfect for anyone looking for a smaller horse property on smaller acreage. Listed by Cody Bahny and Nick Garcia
3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $450,000
