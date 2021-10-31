3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $450,000

Charming Victorian home situated on two city lots! Fantastic views of the surrounding mountains including Mt. Helena and the Valley. Built in 1992 this home is superior in building quality. This property has a privacy fence and a pull through area in the backyard. The two car garage includes a separate gravel parking stall and off street parking, but most importantly, it has a larger bonus room attached with a wood stove! You'll love the freshly finished porch, neighborhood, and the big yard! Located in the nice neighborhood residing on the West side of town, everything you need is close by. Come check it out! Call Jacob Knight at (406) 438-7572, or your real estate professional today.