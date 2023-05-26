Discover this stylish Helena gem! Built in 2016, this home offers 3 beds, 2 baths, and 1454 sqft of living space all on one level, providing effortless living. With a 3-car garage, AC, and an ideal location in Mountain View Meadows, you can relish city living with easy access to a nearby park. Embrace the park's open spaces for dogs, a playground, and basketball and tennis courts. This is your chance to enjoy a modern and convenient lifestyle in a vibrant community. Don't miss out on this exceptional opportunity, schedule a showing today! Call Wayne Woodland at 406-431-8722, Carson Woodland at 406-431-6133, or your real estate professional.