Discover this stylish Helena gem! Built in 2016, this home offers 3 beds, 2 baths, and 1454 sqft of living space all on one level, providing effortless living. With a 3-car garage, AC, and an ideal location in Mountain View Meadows, you can relish city living with easy access to a nearby park. Embrace the park's open spaces for dogs, a playground, and basketball and tennis courts. This is your chance to enjoy a modern and convenient lifestyle in a vibrant community. Don't miss out on this exceptional opportunity, schedule a showing today! Call Wayne Woodland at 406-431-8722, Carson Woodland at 406-431-6133, or your real estate professional.
3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $449,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
She said she was hired in December 2022 as the general manager.
Dominic Paul Driscoll is being held in Broadwater County jail on no bond, authorities said.
Salt Lake City-based Maverik Inc. issued permit to build gasoline station, convenience store in South Helena.
City staff is confident Helena and MDT will sign agreements on Custer Avenue expansion within the coming months.
Two people were diving to retrieve a vehicle that had broke through the ice last winter.